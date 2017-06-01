Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United’s aborted move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann could see them turn their attention to Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian forward has been linked to a return to Chelsea this summer but Atleti's transfer ban could scupper any deal being done.

It means the Spanish side are unable to sign any players this summer, meaning they would be reluctant to allow Griezmann to move to Old Trafford with United boss Jose Mourinho being forced to turn his attention elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Roma are reportedly considering a move for Joe Hart if they cannot keep on-loan Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczesny for next season.

Football Italia are reporting Napoli and Juventus are both tracking Szczesny with Roma not having a buyout clause in their loan arrangement.

Hart is being considered as a possible alternative, having spent this season on-loan at Torino and deemed surplus to requirements at parent club Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Mohamed Salah with the Egypt international’s agent Remy Abbas travelling to Merseyside for talks.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the deal is ‘at an advanced stage’ for the Roma playmaker with the Liverpool Echo also reporting he is on boss Jurgen Klopp's radar.

One done deal is Stoke City's move for West Bromwich captain Darren Fletcher on a free transfer.

The midfielder is out-of-contract at the end of the month and will move to the Potters when his deal expires, understand Press Association Sport.

Fletcher had been in contract talks with the Baggies, having triggered a one-year option in his favour earlier this season, but has opted not to extend his two-and-a-half-year stay.

Highly-rated Fulham FC full-back Ryan Sessegnon could also be on the move with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur monitoring the teen sensation, according to The Sun.

United boss Mourinho may be in the market for a left-back after remaining unconvinced by Luke Shaw, being forced to play Matteo Darmian out of position for much of the campaign.

Rated at £15million, Tottenham have also been linked but with their squad already possessing Ben Davies and Danny Rose, may not been as keen as the Red Devils.

And finally, sticking with Manchester United and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could be set for a move to Watford after impressing during his loan deal at Aston Villla this season.

According to the Bleacher Report, Villa boss Steve Bruce will not be given the funds to secure Johnstone permanently and the 24-year-old is open to leaving Old Trafford permanently this summer.

He would count as a homegrown player for the Hornets, but it's unlikely he'd challenge for the No.1 spot with Heurelho Gomes arguably still first choice.