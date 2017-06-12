Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United could reportedly still offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a short-term deal, despite the Red Devils releasing the striker on July 1.

The mercurial Swede suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in April, but will continue his rehabilitation with United even though he becomes a free agent in the summer.

And the Manchester Evening News claim United could offer the 35-year-old another deal when he returns from the severe injury.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for the Old Trafford outfit last season.

Liverpool are ready to pay Arsenal £40m for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports.

The Daily Express claim Jurgen Klopp is ready to spend the astronomical fee on the midfielder who is about to enter the last 12 months of his Emirates deal.

The paper claims Klopp is willing to spend on the England international, with Roma's £35m price tag on Mohamed Salah putting Liverpool off the ex-Chelsea man.

Arsenal are believed to have offered Oxlade-Chamberlain a £100,000-a-week deal to keep him in north London, despite recording just two Premier League goals last season.

Chelsea on the other hand are not ready to meet Real Madrid's £70m asking price for forward James Rodriguez, according to reports.

The Evening Standard claim the Blues will not pay the huge fee being touted by Madrid, with the 2014 World Cup golden boot winner very much a fringe player at the Bernabeu.

James joined Los Blancos for £63m in 2014, but has played a largely peripheral role in the Spanish capital.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the Colombia international, including Arsenal and Man United .

Finally, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is still unsure where he will be playing his football next season.

The striker impressed on loan at Bristol City last season, with promoted pair Newcastle United and Brighton believed to be interested in his signature.

But Abraham told the Daily Mail: “I’m not sure what I’m doing next season, if I’m coming back, going elsewhere on loan or staying at Chelsea.

“I haven’t decided yet. You have to stay open and things may come at different times but I have to dream big and that’s what I’m going to be doing.”