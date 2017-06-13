Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United have submitted an "important offer" for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, according to reports.

On United, the Spaniard's representative Juanma Lopez told Italian outlet Calciomercato: "It's a club with a lot charm - a very interesting option.

"I can say that there's a very important offer and the decision now rests with Real. I cannot tell (if an agreement is close). We'll see.

"I can confirm there had been regular contact (with Milan) until a few days ago. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the offer from the Rossoneri unsatisfactory."

(Photo: Action Images via Reuters / Darren Staples)

Manchester City are set to open up talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a potential move for right-back Kyle Walker, according to reports.

Sky Sports News HQ claim City's approach could come this week, after England's friendly international against France tonight.

Walker has four years left on his Spurs deal, but City are still hoping to sign the defender for as little over £40m as possible - according to Sky.

The 27-year-old could fill Pablo Zabaleta's right-back berth, with the Argentine leaving for West Ham on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has described speculation linking him to La Liga giants Barcelona as "complicated".

The 25-year-old has been constantly linked with a move to the Catalan side despite signing a new five-year deal at Anfield in January.

"Talking about this is complicated,” he told the Independent ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Aaron Mooy's Australia on Tuesday.

“I have a contract with my club and it is long. So my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here."

Finally, Newcastle United have been linked with a possible takeover from a Chinese consortium.

The Chronicle understands owner Mike Ashley is open to a possible takeover bid, with the owner also considering offering a share in the club before a full takeover.

That would mean the current regime would remain on board to begin with.

When asked about the potential takeover, a Newcastle spokesperson simply said: "No comment."