Manchester United have submitted a bid for Benfica defender Nelson Semedo, according to reports.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim United have submitted the offer for Semedo a week after signing Victor Lindelof from the Portuguese side.

The paper goes on to claim the right-back is a target for Barcelona should they miss out on Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

'Nelsinho' scored two goals for Benfica in 40 appearances last season.

Manchester City are believed to be weighing up a bid for a right-back of their own, according to the BBC.

The outlet claims Pep Guardiola could turn to Juventus full-back Dani Alves this summer, with Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna released by the Sky Blues.

It is believed Juve want £5m for 34-year-old Alves.

Guardiola spent £23m on the Brazilian back in 2008, when the defender swapped Sevilla for Barcelona.

Chelsea are set to confirm the signing of former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims the Blues have snapped up the out-of-contract goalkeeper as a replacement for Asmir Begovic, who left Stamford Bridge for Bournemouth earlier this month.

The Mail claim Caballero has passed a medical with the Premier League champions, with personal terms already agreed.

The deal is set to be announced in the coming days, according to the report.

Finally, Sean Dyche is believed to be interested in the Crystal Palace job, according to reports.

Palace have been without a manager since Sam Allardyce left the club at the end of the season and the Evening Standard claim the Burnley boss is interested in holding talks over the vacant position.

Dyche has been at Burnley for four-and-a-half years, helping them to Premier League promotion twice and survival for the first time last season.

The report suggests Palace would have to pay Burnley £1m in compensation should they sign Dyche.

Mauricio Pellegrino and Frank de Boer have both been linked with the Selhurst Park hot seat.