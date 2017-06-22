Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United look set to finalise the capture of Monaco star Fabinho after reports in Italy claim a fee has been agreed between the two clubs.

The Brazilian midfielder was influential in helping the French side to the Ligue 1 title with Corriere dello Sport reporting United have agreed a fee close to €35million for the player.

The newspaper goes on to claim there will be a €5m bonus linked to goals and appearances for the the versatile 23-year-old who can operate in central midfield, right back and as a wing-back.

Meanwhile, the club are also on alert over the availability of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi as contract negotiations appear to have stalled with the French giants.

According to the Sun, the 30-year-old had a verbal agreement with director of football Patrick Kluivert and sporting director Olivier Letang to extend his contract this summer.

But with the pair both leaving the Parc des Princes boardroom, talks now appear at a standstill with the player free to speak to clubs in January as he becomes a free agent this time next year.

However, both Manchester United and Arsenal could be prepared to negotiate a knockdown deal for his services ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Elsewhere, Everton are set to complete the signing of Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez after meeting his £5.2m buy-out clause, according to the BBC.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in La Liga last season, having joined Malaga from Barcelona in July 2016 and is currently on international duty with the Spanish Under-21s at the European Championships.

The player is believed to have had a medical on with the club before the Euros with the Blues now understood to have completed all the formalities.

Staying on Merseyside and Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has set a £63m asking price for Liverpool FC target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Reds have been linked to the striker, who scored 42 goals for club and country last term, as boss Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his forward line.

The 28-year-old has spoken of his desire to leave Dortmund with Paris Saint-Germain previously linked to the player but apparently cooling their interest over recent months.

The Lancashire Telegraph are reporting Burnley are in advanced talks with Leeds United for their highly-rated left-back Charlie Taylor.

The newspaper believes the personal terms are close to being agreed with the 23-year-old - who is out of contract this summer.

One stumbling block to the deal is the Whites commanding a compensation fee of in excess of £5m for the player's development and prepared to hold out for an independent tribunal if necessary.

And finally, Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is being linked with a move to Arsenal according to ESPN Brazil.

The 24-year-old can play in either central midfield or as right-back and is valued by the Spanish giants at around £26.4million.