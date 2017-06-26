Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United are close to signing Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea , according to reports.

ESPN claim the Red Devils are edging ever closer to sealing a deal for Matic, with the outlet claiming the deal could be finalised this week.

Jose Mourinho re-signed Matic for the Blues in 2014 after a spell at Benfica and the Portuguese manager is keen on a reunion at Old Trafford after Tottenham made it clear Eric Dier would not be leaving the London club.

ESPN report that Matic will make the switch to Manchester once Chelsea have completed a deal for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

And United are also set to sign Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, according to the rumour mill.

Italian outlet Il Tempo claim the Belgian international is close to sealing a move to Old Trafford, with a £130,000-a-week deal reportedly on the table.

The 29-year-old resisted switching Roma for the Premier League last season, but when asked about the rumours this year he gave a cryptic response.

He said: “It can be true, it can be not true, that’s something that you have to know.”

Swansea City chief operating officer Chris Pearlman has re-iterated that the Welsh club do not want to sell star player Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.

Reports on Sunday claimed Swansea had received a £30m bid for the Iceland international from Everton - but the Swans rejected those claims and have now repeated their position on their star man.

Pearlman told Wales Online : "We are not going to do a deal that is not good for the football club, so we do not want to sell him.

"There is absolutely no desire at all to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson.

"He is great for the club, such a hard worker, we all love watching him play and we want him here next year. He is a class act."

Finally, Riyad Mahrez is considering joining Arsenal rather than Barcelona this summer - according to reports.

Spanish publication Sport claim the Algeria international has grown tired of waiting for the Catalan club to make their decision and could choose to sign for the Gunners instead.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also said to be interested in the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year, but the report claims Mahrez would prefer a move to Arsenal due to his admiration of boss Arsene Wenger.

The winger has three years left on his Leicester deal, but spoke of his desire to leave the club earlier in the transfer window.