Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Monaco have rejected Liverpool 's €100m bid for star striker Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca.

The newspaper claims the Reds' second offer of €100m was not enough for the Ligue 1 side, who have no intention of selling their star.

Monaco's owner, Dmitri Rybolovlev, has maintained that only a World record bid would be considered for the 18-year-old - which currently stands at the €114m Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer.

The Mirror however claim PSG will offer such a sum - with a £119m fee being touted.

In better news for Liverpool , the Reds have completed the transfer of Mohamed Salah from AS Roma.

The ex-Chelsea winger has joined the Merseyside club an a five-year deal for a fee of £34.3m.

Although there has been some debate over the officially undisclosed fee, the Liverpool Echo understands it will rise from £30.8m to £34.3m in add-ons - not the £39m deal Roma have claimed.

That means Andy Carroll remains Liverpool's record buy.

Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, according to reports.

The Telegraph claim the Foxes are interested in the Nigeria international, but face a stumbling block in the deal with City wanting a buiy-back clause in the youngster's contract.

The newspaper claims Pep Guardiola is prepared to let the 20-year-old leave the Etihad, but only with a £10m buy-back clause inserted in the deal.

That would be £10m on top of anything Leicester pay for the forward, with a £25m bid being rumoured.

Finally, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris.

The Mirror claim the Toon are closing in on a £17.5m deal for the Greek international.

Samaris made 22 appearances for the Portuguese side last term.