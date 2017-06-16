The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave Spain, according to reports.

Potuguese paper A Bola claim the current Balon d'Or holder wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer, with the BBC, Sky Sports and others also reporting the developments.

The news comes shortly after accusations that Ronaldo owes the Spanish authorities millions of pounds in unpaid tax.

No teams have been named as potential destinations for the 32-year-old so far.

Arsenal have had a bid rejected for Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, according to reports.

The Sun claim the Gunners have had a £17.6m rejected for the former Chelsea man who was sent of in this season's Champions League final in Cardiff.

The Colombian spent one-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge between 2015 and 2017, but failed to impress in the Premier League - spending most of his time on loan at Juve.

Juventus have only recently completed the permanent signing of the winger and are believed to be holding out for a bid of at least £30m for his services.

Chelsea have made their first signing of the summer transfer window - but will not reveal the player until July 1, according to reports.

The Evening Standard claim the Blues have agreed terms with the mystery player, but will delay the signing until the transfer window officially opens next month.

The paper goes on to suggest that the likeliest candidate is out-of-contract Manchester City goalkeeper, but that is unconfirmed.

It could well be a goalkeeper however, with Chelsea selling backup Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth for £10m earlier this month.

Finally, Leicester City are closing in on a new goalkeeper themselves.

ESPN claim the Foxes are close to signing Hull City stopper Eldin Jakupovic as cover for Kasper Schmeichel.

The 32-year-old gloveman was Marco Silva's number 1 when the Portuguese boss joined the Tigers last season and impressed despite being unable to save them from the drop.

Leicester backup Ron-Robert Zieler is expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, with Craig Shakespeare looking to Jakupovic to plug the gap over the offseason.