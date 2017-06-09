Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romelu Lukaku has "reached an agreement" with a Premier League club, with bookies Betway now offering odds of just 1/6 of the striker returning to former club Chelsea .

The Everton forward confirmed to Belgian media outlets that he would be playing Champions League football next year, but did not confirm he had chosen Antonio Conte's Blues.

Lukaku told Sky Sports News: "My agent knows what's going to happen and I know as well.

"I'm staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go.

"I'm just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year."

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has provided a transfer update on his status amid links with a move to either Bayern Munich or Manchester City .

The 28-year-old has one year left on his Arsenal deal, but Wenger may cash in on the want-away forward this summer.

Speaking to Chilean media while competing in the Confederations Cup, he said: "I'm looking at what my agent is doing.

"For now, I'm focused on the [Confederations] Cup in Russia and trying to do well.

"The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me.

"I'd like a lot of things but I'm only thinking about the national team."

Manchester United will likely break their transfer window spend record this summer, according to reports.

The Manchester Evening News claim executive vice chairman Ed Woodward will take his spending at United to more than £600m this transfer window, with the Red Devils' hierarchy expecting to have to pay inflated fees following the recent TV rights deal.

The paper claims United were willing to match Antoine Griezmann's £87m buyout clause before the Frenchman confirmed his allegiance to transfer-embargoed Atletico Madrid.

The MEN claim Woodward will make four major signings this summer, smashing United' transfer window record.

Finally, Eibar Sporting director Fran Garagarza has admitted centre-back Florian Lejeune could join Newcastle United in the coming days.

Rafa Benitez is on the hunt for another defender this summer and the Eibar chief has confirmed the Toon have held talks over signing the 26-year-old ahead of the pre-season.

Garagarza told Marca: “I’m not very optimistic, I see it difficult for Lejeune to stay.

“We are worried that Newcastle are taking very strong steps.”