The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Watford have agreed a deal for Burnley striker Andre Gray, according to reports.

Sky Sports claim the clubs have agreed a £11.5m fee for the 26-year-old who netted nine Premier League goals last season.

That fee could rise to £18m with add-ons, with the forward set to discuss personal terms this week.

Gray turned down a new contract at Turf Moor in July, with the Clarets deciding to sell this transfer window as the striker is out of contract next summer.

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has admitted he is unhappy with the Toon's transfer business so far.

The Magpies have brought in five senior signings so far this summer, but are still desperate for more additions - something the Spanish manager knows too well.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Benitez said: "I am not happy but at the same time for me it's a challenge. I do try my best.

"It is very hard, the prices are crazy. We missed some targets at the beginning and we're paying for that. Hopefully we can find solutions and bring in what we need.

"It's not what you want, it's what you need."

West Brom are believed to be ready to submit a third bid for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson.

The Baggies are said to have had two bids rejected for the Boro man already, with the highest offer believed to be around the £20m mark.

And Sky Sports claim Tony Pulis' club will return with an improved bid for the England international.

The 24-year-old kept 11 clean sheets in the Premier League last season but could not guide Middlesbrough toward survival.

Finally, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided to rejoin Manchester United - according to reports.

The Guardian claim the mercurial Swede has set his sights on a Red Devils return after he has recovered from an ACL injury suffered in April.

The 35-year-old is said to have been approached by MLS sides this summer, but has opted to stay in England.

The report suggests Ibrahimovic is optimistic over signing a short-term deal when fully fit.