West Ham have rejected a Crystal Palace bid for Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim the Hammers turned down the Eagles' £3.5m offer for the stopper, who kept six clean sheets in 19 appearances for Slaven Bilic's side last season.

But with Joe Hart coming in on loan from Manchester City , Adrian may look to pastures new for a shot at first team football next season.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the Spaniard.

The agent of Napoli midfielder Jorginho has confirmed that Bournemouth have not yet submitted an offer for the 25-year-old despite interest in the star.

The twice-capped Italian has been heavily linked with a move to the Cherries, with the clubs even contesting a friendly over pre-season.

But the sides did not use it as an opportunity to speak about the proposed move.

Despite the lack of a concrete bid, Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, told Radio Kiss Kiss: “Bournemouth on Jorginho? They never made a concrete offer for him, but I know their coach really likes him.”

Watford have secured the signing of Brazilian U20 international Richarlison from Fluminese.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the Hornets in a deal worth around £13m.

The forward netted 19 goals in 67 appearances for the Brazilian outfit, having joined from America Mineiro in 2016.

Manchester United and Chelsea were also believed to be interested in Richarlison.

Finally, Tottenham have told Manchester United Danny Rose is not for sale this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the England left-back, with Rose previously admitting he had spoken to manager Mauricio Pochettino about the interest.

But the London Evening Standard report that Spurs will not let their man go to either United or linked Italian side Inter Milan this window.

Tottenham are already set to start the season with only one recognised full-back - Ben Davies - to the injuries to Rose and Kieran Trippier and the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.