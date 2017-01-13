Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town signed Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea late last week, with Town fans hoping for one of two more deals ahead of the window shutting on January 31.

Town's busiest January window came in 2010/11 when eight players joined the Terriers - two on free transfers and the rest on loan deals.

It is unlikely we'll see the same amount of activity this month, but David Wagner has assured fans the club are looking at completing at least one more deal.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on the January Transfer Window Share this video Watch Next

In terms of outgoings, Nahki Wells is perpetually linked with a move away from the John Smith's Stadium, but the head coach has denied Town have received any bids for the Bermudian or any other player.

Now - how many of Town's previous January deals do you think remember?

Take our fiendishly difficult quiz below to test your knowledge of Town's January incomings.