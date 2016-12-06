Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United and Derby County are believed to be competing for Rangers' former Huddersfield Town midfielder Josh Windass.

The 22-year-old joined the Ibrox outfit from Accrington Stanley in the summer, but the Scottish Sun claims he could be heading back to English football in January.

The youngster has scored one goal and made three assists in 12 appearances for Gers this season, having reportedly chosen the Scottish side over a number of Championship clubs in the last transfer window.

And the newspaper claim Newcastle and Derby are once again keen on Windass to bolster their squads ahead of the promotion push.

Windass - son of former Hull City and Bradford star Dean - was released by Town in 2013 after graduating through the academy.

After a successful spell at Stanley, Rangers snapped the youngster up on a four-year deal but the reports suggest he could be nearing the door as boss Mark Warburton needs to sell before bringing in any new blood.

Rangers have already lost midfielders Joey Barton and Niko Kranjcar so more midfielders will likely be headed to Ibrox over the winter window.

On Windass, Rangers manager Warburton has previously said: "Josh has already shown his quality. He's got a change of pace, a dynamism in the final third and he's clever on the ball.

"So with him, I think you will see another young player - just as you will with Joe Dodoo and Jordan Rossiter - pushing really hard.

"They haven't come here to make up the numbers. Josh is a really exciting talent. We're delighted with his progress so far. It's early days and he knows what he has to do but we believe there is a real player there."