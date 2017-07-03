Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Everton FC poised to complete the £25m signing of Burnley's Michael Keane, the average cost of Premier League defenders looks set to skyrocket.

The 24-year-old will be the eighth defender signed by a top flight side this summer and the fifth that cost a transfer fee.

Those five players have cost their clubs a combined £98m in transfer fees which works out at an average of £19.6m each.

That’s more than double the £9.5m average from last season and almost treble the £6.8m average from the season before.

The transfer window has of course only just opened, so the current average could well come down.

However, early signs are defenders are costing Premier League clubs more of a premium this summer than they have in previous windows.

The average price of a midfielder so far stands at £12.8m which is slightly down on the £13.4m from last season but higher than the £10.2m average the season before.

Forwards have so far cost an average of just £5.4m which is significantly less than the £11.3m average from last season and the £9.8m average the season before.

Only goalkeepers have seen a bigger increase in average transfer fees than defenders going from £3.7m last season to £18.3m this summer.

That figure is largely influenced by Manchester City’s record capture of Brazilian keeper Ederson.