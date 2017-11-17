Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town would have to sell over a million of their most expensive match tickets in order to cover their net spending this summer, according to Trinity Mirror Data Unit research.

The Terriers spent around £38m net over the course of the summer transfer window - spending that at one time would have been largely covered by ticket sales which were the bread and butter of every football club.

However, nowadays ticket sales wouldn't come close to covering transfers as these latest figures show.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The most expensive match tickets at the John Smith's Stadium costs £30 according to the recently released BBC Price of Football study.

That means the club would have to shift 1,266,667 tickets at that price in order to cover their net spending - the equivalent of selling out the John Smith’s 52.4 times.

If the club did want to cover their net spending from ticket sales alone then they would have to sell out their home ground every league game and charge an unpalatable £82.76 a ticket.

However, Town aren’t the only club who wouldn't be able to to cover net transfer spending from a season’s worth of ticket sales.

Manchester United spent £142.8m net over the summer, meaning they would have to sell 2,694,340 of their most expensive tickets in order to recoup that - the equivalent of selling out Old Trafford 35.6 times.

Elsewhere, United's neighbours Manchester City spent £131.6m net over the summer, their most expensive tickets £58 according to the BBC study, meaning the club would have to sell 2,268,966 tickets in order to cover their net spending.

That’s the equivalent of 41.2 sell-out games.

Everton would have to sell 1,032,653 of their tickets which works out at 25.7 games.

For Chelsea it would be 941,379 tickets (22.6 games); for Watford it would be 938,095 tickets (43.5 games); for West Bromwich Albion it’s 965,714 tickets (36 games); for Burnley 730,000 tickets (32.4 games); Brighton & Hove Albion 695,00 tickets (22.6 games); Crystal Palace 632,000 tickets (24.8 games) and for Bournemouth it’s 648,889 tickets (57.1 games).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Four Premier League clubs could cover their summer net spending from ticket sales though.

West Ham United would have to shift 341,250 of their most expensive tickets which works out at 5.2 sell out games.

Liverpool would have to sell 766,102 tickets (14.2 games), Newcastle United would have to sell 270,00 tickets (5.2 games) and Leicester City would have to sell 114,00 tickets (3.5 games).

Four Premier League clubs had a negative net spend though - Arsenal , Stoke City , Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur .

Have a look below at the full table of each Premier League club and the tickets they would need to sell...