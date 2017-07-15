Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Premier League transfer fees have gone up more than eight times the rate of inflation over the last 10 years, according to Trinity Mirror data research.

And this summer appears to be no different as top flight clubs have splashed out a whopping £632m already on new players - an average of £17.6m per paid-for transfer.

We’ve so far had 12 transfers that cost a reported £20m or more, including eight that were over £30m and three that were over £50m.

It’s shaping up to be an expensive summer but it was a completely different story 10 years ago.

Back in the summer of 2007, before austerity and food banks, top-flight clubs spent a total of £422m over the entire transfer window.

That worked out at £5.27m per paid-for transfer - adjusted for inflation that would be £6.71m per deal, an increase of £1.44m.

Given the average cost has actually increased by £12.3m it means that the price of the average transfer has gone up by 8.5 times the rate of inflation.

Back in 2007 the only transfer that cost more than £20m was Liverpool’s signing of Fernando Torres while only eight deals cost more than £10m.