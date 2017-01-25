Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rochdale have signed Stoke City left-back Joel Taylor on loan ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie against Huddersfield Town.

The 20-year-old has played in all three of Stoke's Checkatrade Trophy matches this season and was named in the first team squad when the Potters' beat Sunderland 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in January.

Last season, Taylor was named Stoke's Under 21 player of the year for his consistent performances both at left-back and on the left wing and will be available for Rochdale when they host Town on Saturday.

“I’m very excited to be joining a club like Rochdale," said Taylor.

“I’ve been training with the boys for the last couple days and I’ve enjoyed it here, so I’m pleased to have joined on loan.

“I’m also very excited to be playing under Keith Hill, who is a great manager. He knows how to get the best out of his players and I think that will help me with my future development.

“I know that he puts his trust in young players, so I feel like he’ll put his trust in me and I will repay him for that.”

Stoke assistant Mark Bowen described the youngster as: "a left-back who can go into wing-back or wing. He's been on the fringes of the squad for 18 months and he's got a bit of pace."