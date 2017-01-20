Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes former Huddersfield Town striker Danny Ward is worth at least £5m.

The price tag comes after the Millers rejected three bids for the 26-year-old - all reportedly under £2m.

Queens Park Rangers are one of the clubs interested in the forward, but cooled their interest after a £1.5m bid was rejected by the Championship's bottom club.

And earlier in the transfer window, Town were linked to a £1m bid for their former employee.

But interim manager Warne claims Ward will not be allowed to leave unless a substantial bid is received by the Millers.

At a press conference yesterday, Warne said: "I spoke to Danny this morning.

"I said to his face: 'If you can leave my office and come back with anyone under £5m who you think is better than you, please do and I’ll sell you for the same figure.'

"As of yet, he hasn’t been back to me."

Warne, whose side face Championship pace-setters Newcastle United this weekend, continued: "I am aware that three clubs have put proper bids in and I'm aware that all three have been turned down.

"If a £2m bid had come in, it's nowhere near enough. It would be rejected.

"If anyone can tell me of a £2m striker I could get in who would come here and play the way Danny does, they're better at football than I am.

"I said it to Wardy, if an offer doesn't come in that myself, the chairman and everybody on the board think is a proper offer, then he will be here to the end of the season."

The manager went on to confirm that Town have a sell on clause for Ward, which is believed to be a high percentage of any fee.

"Huddersfield do have a sell-on clause," said Warne. "I'm not allowed to say what it is. We got him on a free transfer, which was obviously good business for the club."