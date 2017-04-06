Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Newcastle United or Everton could sign Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defo in the summer.

The Black Cats are staring at relegation to the Championship , and the 34-year-old is likely to leave should the North East side not avoid the drop this time around.

And Defoe's goalscoring record could make him a prime target for Tyne-Wear rivals Newcastle, according to Murphy.

He wrote in the Evening Standard: "This would be very controversial but you could see Newcastle looking at him if they won promotion.

"Perhaps if Everton lose Romelu Lukaku, they will decide Defoe would do a good job for them."

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout is keen to extend his spell away from the Midlands club - according to reports.

The Frenchman had a poor season in the claret and blue last year, but has recaptured his form on loan in Ligue Un with St Etienne.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in 34 appearances for the French side, and he has suggested he'd like to stay at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

“Things are going very well at Saint-Etienne, it’s a good club, warm, with great fans like at Nantes,” he told France Bleu.

“Everything is going well over there. I feel good, I have the manager’s and the staff’s trust.

“I feel very happy here, I’m settled, which is good for me. I hope it continues.”

And that may sit quite well with Villa boss Steve Bruce who has spoken about getting rid of some of the players Villa currently have out on loan.

“We’ve got 10/12 players out on loan at the moment," he told the club website. "We’ve got to sort their futures out.

“We’re spending a lot of money on players who are not even here.

“So, we’ve got to resolve their futures and make decisions in the next four or five weeks.”

Finally, Norwich City are keen to make the loan signing of Mitchell Dijks a permanent deal.

The Canaries want to activate a clause in the Dutchman's contract to keep him at Carrow Road, according to De Telegraaf.

Bit Dijks - who has impressed this season - will be able to reject any offer that comes - something that could happen given the 'Premier League interest' in the defender, claimed by the Dutch newspaper.