Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Barnsley right-back Andy Yiadom.

Reports suggest that Town have submitted a £750,000 bid for the defender, but the Tykes hope the Ghana international will sign a new deal at Oakwell.

Although sources at the club have denied such a bid, Yiadom is a player Town are looking at this summer.

Should a move come off, the defender would be Town's tenth capture of the transfer window - but what would he bring to Town?

Here we take a look at the 25-year-old's qualities and credentials.

Details

Who? Andrew Kyere Yiadom

Age: 25

Previous clubs: Hayes & Yeading United, Braintree Town, Barnet

Current club: Barnsley

Nationality: Ghanaian

International caps: 2

Value (according to Transfermarkt ): £425k

Strengths and weaknesses

Yiadom is a versatile full-back who can play on either side of the pitch.

Valued at £2m by Barnsley, if Town were to purchase the 25-year-old he would likely be back up for first-choice right-back Tommy Smith.

Compared to Smith, the Barnsley man made more tackles per game (2.1 to Smith's 1.4), more interceptions per game (2 to 0.8) and more clearances per game (4.7 to 1.8) and committed less fouls every 90 minutes (0.8 to 0.9).

However, going forward Yiadom does not have the same impact as Town's stand-in captain.

Smith recorded four goals and 10 assists in the Championship last season, whereas his Barnsley counterpart created three goals and failed to get on the scoresheet.

Yiadom did however attempt 20 less shots than Smith last season and the Tykes' style does not encourage the full-backs to overlap as much as Town's.

In addition, the Ghana international was fifth in Barnsley's assist charts last season, so may well carry an attacking threat if encouraged to push forward.

And one man who has been known to nurture attacking right-backs is David Wagner.

The Town head coach encouraged Smith to add an attacking dimension to his game last term and he came on leaps and bounds, becoming a stalwart in the Town defence and an important attacking outlet for the Terriers.

Wagner could well do the same with Yiadom, should he join Town this summer.

Link to Town

Town reportedly submitted a £750,000 bid for the defender this week, but Barnsley are keen to keep him at the club and tie him down to another contract - although sources at Town have denied such an offer.

Yiadom's current deal expires at the end of the season and if not deal is agreed shortly, the Tykes may well look to cash in on the 25-year-old.

However, Barnsley value the full-back at £2m - more than double what Town are claimed to have offered.

If any deal is to be struck, it is likely Town will have to get closer to Barnsley's asking price than £750,000 through add ons or the initial fee.