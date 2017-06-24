Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have signed Laurent Depoitre from Porto for an undisclosed club record fee.

The Belgian has signed on a two year deal, with Town having the option of a further year.

But what else should you know about Town's new forward?

Here's a brief rundown on Town's first signing of the summer.

Details

Who? Laurent Depoitre

Age: 28

Previous clubs: RFC Tournai, RRC Peruwelz, Eendracht Aalst, KV Oostende, Gent, Porto

Current club: Huddersfield Town

Nationality: Belgian

International caps: 1 (1 goal)

Value (according to Transfermarkt): £2.98m

Extra info: Depoitre has a degree in civil engineering from l'Université libre de Bruxelles

Strengths and weaknesses

Depoitre is a strong centre-forward, who is capable of holding defenders off and bringing his teammates into play.

The 6'3" striker is also strong in the air and has a nose for goal - something Town fans will be delighted to hear.

The Belgian rose to prominence in 2014 while playing for Belgian first division side KAA Gent.

Depoitre scored 26 goals in 67 appearances for the Jupiler League outfit, including one Champions League strike against Zenit St Petersburg.

His goalscoring prowess earned him a move to Port last season, with the Potuguese giant splashing 6m euros on the forward.

The one-time Belgian international has struggled for game time at Porto however, netting two goals in just 13 appearances for Sergio Conceicao's side.

Despite a lack of game time in Porto, Depoitre is still well thought of in his home country and has been likened to Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke in terms of his strength and power by Belgian media outlets.

The centre-forward would definitely provide another option for Town up front, with Depoitre in an entirely different mould to Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga.

The deal

Depoitre has signed for Town on a two-year deal with an option of a third.

Although the forward had a 40m euro release clause in his Porto contract, the Portuguese side are believed have allowed him to leave for a much-reduced fee - despite it remaining officially undisclosed.

This is because of the his lack of game time at the Estadio do Dragao - with Depoitre behind Andre Silva, Soares, Diogo Jota and Jesus Corona in Porto's pecking order.