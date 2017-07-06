Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks to sign FC Copenhagen's Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen as David Wagner continues to build a side in readiness for their inaugural Premier League campaign.

The Danish international, who starred in Copenhagen's Champions League campaign and domestic double winning season, has an agreement with his club whereby he can actively seek a move away.

And is non-appearance at the Danish league champions training camp in Austria this week suggests a move to West Yorkshire could be imminent.

But what could the player bring to the Terriers? Ben Abbiss provides a lowdown on the full-back...

Who? Mathias “Zanka” Jorgensen

Age: 27

Previous Clubs: Boldklubben af 1893, PSV Eindhoven

Current Club: FC Copenhagen

Nationality: Danish

International caps: 10 (0)

Value (According to Transfermarkt): £2.13m

What can he offer?

Zanka's touch and eye for an intricate pass belies his imposing 6'3” frame. Composed from the back but not afraid to put a challenge in, the Danish international has everything necessary to become a successful Premier League centre back.

Perhaps the best indicator of Zanka's potential importance for Huddersfield Town could be his performances for FC Copenhagen in last season's Champions League.

Under intense pressure against the likes of Leicester City, Porto and Club Brugge, he delivered titanic performances at the heart of a back four that conceded just two goals in six group games.

He averaged an astonishing 10.3 clearances per game -that's better than any other player in the competition and - perhaps more importantly - better than any player in last season's Premier League.

He also scored two towering headers and ended the Champions League campaign as his club's joint top scorer.

What the experts say

Mads Glenn Wehlast, Danish Sports Journalist: A right-side centre back, he's technically very good with the proposed departure to Huddersfield Town a massive blow to the Danish champions.

He is a fantastic captain and alongside Erik Johansson is arguably Copenhagen's best-ever defensive partnership in the club's entire history which was influential in the Champions League success last season.

He had a difficult spell at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven but he was a lot younger at a club who were going through some problems at the time.

The Deal

The Daily Express reports a deal with Huddersfield Town could be completed as early as Thursday.

Zanka has an agreement with FC Copenhagen whereby he is allowed to look for a new club and he is believed to prefer a move to the Premier League.

He has not travelled with the Danish club to their training camp in Austria and the club have already lined up replacements for his loss.