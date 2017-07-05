The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks to sign Fulham FC defender Scott Malone as David Wagner continues to build a side in readiness for their inaugural Premier League campaign.

The left-back impressed throughout last season as the Cottagers reached the SkyBet Championship Play-Offs before losing to Reading FC .

However, despite only missing eight league games last term, the emergence of Ryan Sessegnon may mean first-term opportunities could become more limited this season.

But what would the player bring to the Terriers? Ben Abbiss provides a lowdown on the full-back...

Who? Scott Malone

Age: 26

Previous Clubs: Cardiff City, Millwall, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burton Albion (loan), Southend United (loan), Ujpest FC (loan)

Current Club: Fulham

Nationality: English

International caps: 0

Value (According to Transfermarkt): £638,000

Extra info: Selected for the Championship team of the year 2016/17

What can he offer?

The Fulham defender was the best left back in the division last season, according to the 72 local media representatives who voted for the SkyBet Championship team of the year.

Huddersfield Town fans will remember Malone from his equaliser against the Terriers in April's 4-1 home defeat at the John Smith's Stadium – one of six league goals the defender scored last year.

At 6'2” the former England under 19 international would be an exciting addition to the squad thanks to his powerful running ability and dynamic attacking movement.

He's solid at the back too, winning 70% of his tackles and generally putting in consistent defensive performances as the Cottagers made a late bid for the play-offs.

He would face fierce competition to be Huddersfield's first-choice Premier League left back following an impressive campaign from Terrier's favourite, Chris Lowe.

But this is unlikely to worry a player who spent his last two seasons battling - first Fabio at Cardiff City and then Ryan Sessegnon at Fulham - for a position in the starting line up.

It could be that Wagner is looking at Malone as an option at left midfield – the athletic wide man has made a handful of appearances in the role for Cardiff, Millwall and Fulham.

The Deal

No price has yet been sounded for the player, who had an influential role in Fulham's late play-off push.

His stock has risen dramatically though in the 12 months since he joined Fulham from Cardiff in a swap deal with Welsh full back, Jazz Richards.