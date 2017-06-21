Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Montpellier striker Steve Mounie.

Town are believed to hold an interest with the striker and reports today suggest the club have agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 forward.

L'Equipe claim the fee for Mounie is now being worked out, with an £11.5m figure being touted - which could rise to £13m in add-ons.

But what would the forward bring to the Terriers?

Here's our rundown on the Beninese forward.

Details

Who? Steve Mounié

Age: 22

Previous clubs: Nimes (loan)

Current club: Montpellier

Nationality: Beninese

International caps: 5 (1 goal)

Value (according to Transfermarkt ): £4.68m

Strengths and weaknesses

Mounie's biggest strength is his power in the air.

At 6'3" he is a towering centre-forward who likes to dominate defenders in the air, with six of his 15 Ligue 1 goals last season headed attempts.

The rest came from his favoured right foot, with none being scored from outside the area.

In 35 appearances for Montpellier last season, Mounie made 449 challenges in the air, winning 293 and losing just 156.

With Collin Quaner not the aerial presence fans thought he would be when he signed, the Montpellier man would provide a different option up front.

Mounie likes to use his body to bring his teammates into play, creating three goals last season and making 21 other key passes.

This style of play also leads the forward to both be fouled and to foul opposition players, with 41 fouls being committed on Mounie and the striker committing 62 of his own.

With David Wagner's brand of football requiring each member of the team to do their own dirty work, it's important to look at Mounie's defensive contribution to Montpellier.

The 22-year-old attempted 38 tackles in 35 games last season (1.1 per match), winning 17 (45 per cent) of them.

Compare that to Quaner, who attempted 14 tackles in 19 Championship games last term (0.74 per match), winning seven (50 per cent) of them, and Mounie looks like he would fit in to Wagner's system - just as Quaner has in a wider role.

Link to Town

Last week L'Equipe claimed Town had submitted a bid for the 22-year-old.

This was not confirmed by either club, but sources at Town revealed that the Terriers did hold an interest in the Montpellier striker.

Although things went quiet over the weekend, GetWestLondon claimed on Tuesday that Fulham had submitted a preliminary bid for Mounie, which was believed to be under the £13m asking price.

And that offer may have spurred Town into action, with the French newspaper and the Daily Mail reporting that Town have submitted an initial £11.5m bid, with add-ons taking the deal up to £13m.