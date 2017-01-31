Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports ' deadline day guru Jim White has become the voice of transfer deadline day since Sky first televised the event in the 2002/03 season.

White's catchphrases are now known so well across the footballing world that bookmakers offer odds on which cliché he will use first.

But the Scot admitted he doesn't know which Whiteism he will come out with first.

“I hear about the betting when deadline day comes around,” said the Glaswegian. “I keep myself distant from it so no one can ever say 'he said that phrase and I knew he would so I lumped on!'

“To be quite honest - I have no idea what I'll say first that night!

“It's all pretty spontaneous and random - it makes me laugh.

“The phrase I always use for breaking news is “this just in” but it certainly won't be my first catchphrase that's for sure.

“PaddyPower always seems to be at the very heart of the betting.

“I'd like to give you a catchphrase now to put some money on, but I'd probably forget so it wouldn't be worth it!”

'This just in' is a front-runner at PaddyPower at 6/1 along with 'before the transfer window slams shut'.

'You'll hear it here first' and 'a Sky Sports exclusive are at marginally shorter odds, while 'the clock is ticking' is the favourite catchphrase at 11/8, just ahead of 'thanks Natalie' at 21/10.

If you fancy some longer odds, the bookies have 'make deadline day great again' at 50/1 and 'PaddyPOwer make me paranoid about my cliches' at 66/1.