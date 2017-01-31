Sky Sports News presenter Jim White and his yellow tie have become synonymous with transfer deadline day since the broadcaster first televised the extravaganza in the 2002/03 season.
And the nation now turns yellow on January 31 in excitement for the final few hours of the winter transfer window.
“It's bizarre now because I get people from all over the country on Twitter sending me pictures of themselves going to work with yellow ties on, van drivers wearing yellow jackets sending me pictures – it's utterly insane,” said White.
The Glaswegian went on to explain where his famous yellow tie – on display in the National Football Museum - originated from.
He said: “Sky go yellow on deadline day and put a yellow strap at the bottom of the screen and that becomes quite distinctively 'breaking news'.
“I think they coincided that with me wearing a yellow tie and whoever I was on with – whether it was Natalie Sawyer or Kate Abdo – she would wear a yellow dress.
So now yellow has become the colour - the country turns yellow and I'm happy for them to do that.”