Sky Sports News presenter Jim White and his yellow tie have become synonymous with transfer deadline day since the broadcaster first televised the extravaganza in the 2002/03 season.

And the nation now turns yellow on January 31 in excitement for the final few hours of the winter transfer window.

“It's bizarre now because I get people from all over the country on Twitter sending me pictures of themselves going to work with yellow ties on, van drivers wearing yellow jackets sending me pictures – it's utterly insane,” said White.

The Glaswegian went on to explain where his famous yellow tie – on display in the National Football Museum - originated from.

He said: “Sky go yellow on deadline day and put a yellow strap at the bottom of the screen and that becomes quite distinctively 'breaking news'.

“I think they coincided that with me wearing a yellow tie and whoever I was on with – whether it was Natalie Sawyer or Kate Abdo – she would wear a yellow dress.

So now yellow has become the colour - the country turns yellow and I'm happy for them to do that.”