Stoke City have signed left back Kostas Stafylidis on loan from FC Augsburg for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old Greek international has become Paul Lambert's first signing as Stoke boss and will be available to make his debut against the Terriers on Saturday.

Stafylidis netted five times in 40 appearances for Augsburg after joining in 2015, but has since fallen down the pecking order at the Bundesliga club.

On signing the former Fulham loanee, Potters boss Lambert told the club's official website: “I think he is a really good left back, he has a lot of energy which I think we need and he adds competition.

“He is in competition with other lads, he knows that too, and that is important because it takes everyone’s levels up that little bit more.

“I will have to see how fit he is and how he is feeling himself because he hasn’t played a great deal of football recently.

“It is funny because I was actually in Augsburg not long ago with Steffan Reuter, who I played with at Dortmund, and he invited me along to watch training.

“I obviously saw him then and was impressed and as it happened he had been flagged up here at the club too, so it all fell together perfectly.”

Stoke have also parted company with first team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki ahead of Town's trip to the Potteries.