Transfer Deadline Day 2016: Why Huddersfield Town are unlikely to do any deals

Transfer Deadline Day has so far seen no activity from a Huddersfield Town perspective with the club appearing content with their current squad.

And despite a few social media rumours, including winger Sean Scannell linked to a move to either Sheffield Wednesday or Derby County, the club have denied any approaches for any of their players.

Indeed, dipping into the transfer market on Deadline Day can arguably be seen as an act of desperation from a club and, while David Wagner's side sit at the summit of the Football League Championship, there is no reason to panic buy.

Granted, the lack of the emergency loan system once the transfer window closes at 11pm could be a cause for concern until January but David Wagner has appeared genuinely content with how his summer recruitment has gone when quizzed over the past few weeks.

And so he should - the German has bought early and bought well, utilising his knowledge of the foreign market to purchase the majority of his signings at apparent bargain prices while simultaneously giving the new recruits plenty of time to gel over a long pre-season.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has been calmness personified throughout the Transfer Window.

The main talk, or worry from a Town fan perspective, has involved the future of Nahki Wells with a number of potential suitors over the previous month or so being linked to the forward.

But the club have consistently said the player will remain at the John Smith's Stadium and sit in a position of security – not only as early Championship pacesetters but as a club not having to sell through financial necessity.

Of course, if a bid of some magnitude does come calling in the final hours then the club will have a big decision to make as well as a working out a potential replacement who is ready to head up to West Yorkshire at short notice.

There is no certainties with the Transfer Window closes but what guarantee is that David Wagner is a methodical, meticulous forward-thinker and the belief is it would have to be a VERY big offer for him, or the club, to begin to peel back a squad recruitment plan that has obviously been at months in the making.

Watch the video above as the Examiner's Blake Welton and Doug Thomson explain why they are 'cautiously optimistic' Town will see no transfer activity tonight.