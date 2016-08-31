Transfer Deadline Day 2016: Were Huddersfield Town's past last ditch signings a hit or miss?

Huddersfield have only ever made 12 transfer deadline day signings - but who has been the Terriers’ best deadline day signing, and which has been the worst?

It’s time for you to decide by using our interactive gadget below to say who you think was a hit and who was a miss.

We’ll collate all the results to see which deadline day signings have been the most and least popular.

Below is a list of the Deadline Day signings with a brief bio of where each player came from and whether there were any fees involved.

1. Elvis Manu (Brighton)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Elvis Manu.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian arrived on-loan at the end of the 2016 January Transfer Window but was recalled from his loan spell just over a month later after finding his chances limited at the John Smith's Stadium - making only five appearances in total (all coming from the bench).

2. Jamie Paterson (Nottingham Forest)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Jamie Paterson.

Joined Town on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest with a view to making the move permanent on September 2015 but moved to Bristol City this summer.

3. Ishmael Miller (Blackpool )

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Ishmael Miller.

Now a free agent, the forward joined in February 2015 initially on a short-term deal until the end of the 2014–15 season before going on to earn a contract until the end of last season.

4. Mark Hudson (Cardiff)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Mark Hudson.

Current club captain joined in August 2014 for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal and has since gone on to make more than 80 appearances for the club.

5. Adam Hammill (Wolves)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Adam Hammill.

Joined shortly before the end of the 2012 August Transfer Window initially on-loan until January 2013, the winger later rejoined the club the following summer.

6. Kallum Higginbotham (Falkirk)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Kallum Higginbotham in action for Kilmarnock.

Despite interest from both Rangers and Celtic, joined the club on a two-and-a-half year contract in January 2012 before later falling out of favour with then-Town manager Simon Grayson.

7. Murray Wallace (Falkirk)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Murray Wallace.

Signed on a two-year deal on January 31, 2012 before immediately being loaned back to Falkirk for the remainder of the season. However, upon his return, the youngster struggled to break into the side and later moved to Scunthorpe United in January 2016.

8. Danny Cadamarteri (unattached)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Danny Cadamarteri.

After previously plying his trade with the club between 2007-2009, the forward made a on January 31, 2011 on a short-term contract before sealing a one-year deal in the following summer.

9. Jonathan Tehoue (unattached)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Jonathan Tehoue in action for Leyton Orient.

After a successful trial, the French forward signed subject to international clearance in February 2009 before the deal became null and void due to a contractual dispute with his former club Konyaspor.

10. Lee Novak (Gateshead)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Lee Novak.

Catching the attention after finishing the 2008-09 as the Conference North's top scorer, the forward went on to play 144 games and score 34 goals for the club.

11. Richard Keogh (Bristol C)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Richard Keogh (No.14).

After being frozen out at Ashton Gate, the defender signed on a short-term loan deal on August 31, 2007 and went on to make nine appearances and score one goal.

12. Andy Taylor (Blackburn)

Huddersfield Town Transfer Deadline Day Hit or Miss: Andy Taylor in action for Walsall.

A product of Blackburn Rovers Youth Academy, the defender joined Town on-loan in 2007, making eight appearances in total.