Brentford striker Scott Hogan will not move to another Championship club, according to the Bees' talisman.

Norwich City have previously been linked with an £8m move for the 24-year-old, but he is adamant he will not leave Griffin Park for another club in the second tier of English football.

The striker, who has bagged 13 Championship goals so far this season, told Get West London: “I don’t want to be in the Championship long – I want to play in the Premier League.

“I think the teams I’ve been linked with are Championship teams. I don’t want to play Championship football all my career.

“I've seen those teams. Who knows what’s going to happen? It's not up to me – it's up to Brentford. I wouldn't leave for a Championship club unless Brentford do it. That’s not my problem.

“Speculation is part and parcel of football and it's for when people are doing well. I didn'T know anything about it.

“Whatever happens. If people want to talk they can. It doesn't bother me. People can make stories up and they can get on social media and tweet me – I’m not going to reply to it.

“People like to talk – it’s part of football and we have to get on with it.”

Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane is a surprise target for MLS side LA Galaxy, according to reports.

The Tykes' captain has led the Yorkshire team to 12th position in the Championship after 22 matches having been promoted to the division via the playoffs last campaign.

And the Sun claims the American side has been scouting the Irishman, with positive reviews being sent back to the Golden State.

Norwich and Celtic are also believed to be scouting the 25-year-old who has played over 100 matches for the Reds.

Everton have joined the list of clubs linked with a move for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi.

The France Under-21 international has enjoyed a prolonged spell in the Villa first team under Steve Bruce after being second-choice to Aly Cissokho under Roberto Di Matteo and has impressed in his first real run in the senior team.

And now the 22-year-old is being linked to the Toffees - in addition to a number of French clubs including Marseille.

The Liverpool Echo claim Everton boss Ronald Koeman sees Amavi as a long-term replacement for stalwart Leighton Baines who turned 32 earlier this month.

But the Birmingham Mail claim Villa would have to receive more than the £9m they paid Nice for Amavi to let the left-back leave the Midlands.

Brighton are believed to be interested in Derby County winger Johnny Russell.

The 26-year-old has been a peripheral figure in the Rams' squad since Steve McLaren rejoined the club and the Sun claims the Seagulls could offer him an escape route in January.

The Scotland international has scored once in 19 appearances for Derby this season and has 25 in total since joining the Rams from Dundee United for £750,000 in 2013.

The newspaper claims Brighton will double Derby's money for the midfielder in January and offer £1.5m for his services.