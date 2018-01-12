Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Norwich City creative midfielder Alex Pritchard.

The Terriers have been linked with a move for the former England Under-21 international all week, with the Terriers eventually getting the deal over the line in time for Pritchard to make his debut against West Ham United this weekend.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man - who netted eight goals and created 11 more in 43 appearances for the Canaries - joins David Wagner's outfit on a three-and-a-half year deal with an, keeping him in West Yorkshire until at least 2021.

Pritchard signs for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of £10m plus add-ons and will wear the No.21 shirt.

On the deal, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner said: “I’m very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town.

“He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this Club. Alex is a young, British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the SkyBet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League.

“Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division.

“I’d like to thank Dean Hoyle and the Board for being as supportive as ever in this transfer window and making this transfer possible.”