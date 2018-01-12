The video will start in 8 Cancel

The protracted Alexis Sanchez transfer saga took a decisive swing to the red corner of Manchester, with United reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with the star.

Arsene Wenger tried to douse the flames in his pre-match press conference, claiming “nothing concrete” had been agreed by the Chilean.

But Sky Italia are reporting Manchester United are close to agreeing a fee having bid £25m for the out-of-contract forward, £5m more than Manchester City.

Wenger, seemingly preparing to lose Sanchez after three and a half years at the club, has stated he won’t sell him without a replacement as they line up Bordeaux’s Malcom.

Arsenal are cleared to land the £45m striker - according to the Daily Mail - after North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur abandoned their interest in the Brazilian.

Elsewhere, Sam Allardyce revealed his interest in Gunners flyer Theo Walcott as Everton enter a race with Southampton for his signature in this window.

“I think you are all aware of our interest in Theo and if we can get that one over the line, I would be delighted,” he said.

Walcott is said to be free to leave his parent club amid frustration at a lack of first-team football and Allardyce is keen to add to his forward ranks after signing Cenk Tosun.

Meanwhile, West Ham United, according to Sky Sports, have been offered defender centre-back Chancel Mbemba by Newcastle United.

Diafra Sakho, also in talks with Crystal Palace, could be part of a swap deal.