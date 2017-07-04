Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Premier League plans are shaping up well with Danny Williams, Tom Ince and Steve Mounie all moving closer to deals with the club.

After becoming a free agent last week when his Reading FC contract expired, Williams has been considering his options over the summer.

And although the 28-year-old has been offered a new contract with the Royals, he has rejected it in favour of a move to newly-promoted Town.

The midfielder joined Reading from German side Hoffenheim in the summer of 2013, signing a four-year deal and going on to make 135 league appearances for the side.

Outstanding last season, culminating in defeat to Town in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final, Williams is now undergoing a medical ahead of a free transfer move.

Fellow midfielder Tom Ince is also at the same stage after Huddersfield Town finally agreed a fee with Derby County for his services – although at this stage an exact figure has not be disclosed to the Examiner.

Similarly, Montpellier striker Steve Mounie is also still on course to sign - the 22-year-old's move merely delayed while he returns to France to attend the funeral of owner Louis Nicollin who died suddenly last Thursday afternoon.

The Examiner believe all three deals should be finalised and unveiled in the coming few days or by the end of the week at the very latest.