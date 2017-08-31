The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town look set to sell striker Nahki Wells to Burnley today, with the Clarets in contact with Town over a potential move yesterday.

The 27-year-old Bermudian refused to sign a new contract with the Terriers last summer, but now finds himself surplus to requirements after Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre were brought in following Town's remarkable promotion to the Premier League.

A £5m fee has been rumoured, but neither Town nor Burnley have confirmed how much the move would cost the Lancashire side.

Whatever the fee, Bradford City are set for 15 per cent of any profit Town make thanks to a sell-on clause included in the striker's contract when he made the then-record £1.3m switch to the Terriers.

But how much would you take for Town's top scorer from the 2015/16 season?

