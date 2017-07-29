The video will start in 8 Cancel

Before Huddersfield Town's Premier League promotion, the club was often reliant on player sales in order to balance the books.

Although there is still unlikely to be any frivolous spending with chairman Dean Hoyle at the helm, the club have already spent an impressive £35m on new players this summer.

That is more than the entire total of the club's top 10 player sales over the years (£27.85m) with the sale of forward Jordan Rhodes to Blackburn Rovers a sizable chunk of that figure.

Other notable departures were Jacob Butterfield to Derby County for £5m, Andy Booth's £2.7m move to Sheffield Wednesday and Marcus Stewart's controversial move to Ipswich Town in 2000.

Have a look at the video above for a full breakdown of the top 10 transfer fees the club has received over the years.