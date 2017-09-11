Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town suffered a first Premier League loss at the hands of West Ham, with the Hammers dominating proceedings in their first home match of the season.

Pedro Obiang netted the first for the hosts 18 minutes from time - after his effort took a wicked deflection off Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen to wrong-foot Jonas Lossl - before the points were secured by Andre Ayew five minutes later in front of 56,977.

Town arrived at the London Stadium in high spirits having not conceded in their opening three Premier League matches.

Head coach David Wagner stuck with his tried-and-trusted players for the Monday night clash, with Tom Ince, Rajiv Van La Parra and Elias Kachunga preferred again in the attacking three alongside Steve Mounie.

Kasey Palmer and Collin Quaner were ruled out through injury, alongside long-term victims Martin Cranie, Jonathan Hogg and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It was an unchanged starting line-up for Town for a third successive Premier League match.

All eyes were on defenders Christopher Schindler and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen too, with the dangerous Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez partnering up front for the Hammers.

The pair had the best of the opening exchanges, with Carroll firing a dangerous low cross along the six yard line and Hernandez hitting the bar within the first 15 minutes.

The ex-Manchester United man, especially, should have done better with his effort, rattling the crossbar from 12 yards out under minimal pressure.

But it was after Hernandez was removed when the Hammers found the back of the net.

Obiang’s speculative effort from 25 yards out struck Zanka on the edge of the box, sending the ball looping in the opposite direction to Lossl.

After striking the post, the ball settled into the Town net, breaking Town’s 371-minute Premier League streak without conceding.

And just five minutes later it was two as Andre Ayew pounced on a loose ball following a corner, stabbing it past the despairing Lossl.

Strangely, the second half was much more even despite the hosts netting both of their goals.

Town were out of the traps much quicker after the interval, with Philip Billing and Aaron Mooy producing long-range efforts before the deadlock was broken by the Irons.

And Tom Ince struck the bar with a deflected effort for Town late in the game, which could have halved the deficit.

West Ham deserved the victory however, with the Hammers pressuring the Town goal for large portions of the first half, with Town unable to replicate that at the other end.

The Terriers’ focus will now switch to Saturday, with the visit of 2015/16 Premier League champion Leicester City, when Wagner will hope for a positive response from his side.