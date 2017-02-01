By Steven Downes
Huddersfield Town may have had a quiet January transfer window, but their Championship rivals all spent big in an attempt to climb the table.
Inflated prices and panic buys define the first month of the year, with speculation and deadline day action the talk of terraces up and down the nation.
Town head coach David Wagner is happy with his recruitment in this window, bringing in Isaiah Brown on loan from Chelsea and striker Collin Quaner - bought from Union Berlin for a measly £500,000, but some of Town's Championship rivals have spent obscene amounts of cash.
The biggest spenders in January were Aston Villa, snapping up two key players from Barnsley in Conor Hourihane (£3m) and James Bree (£3m).
Villa also got pinched influential Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury for £3m and Brentford front man Scott Hogan for £12m.
The Claret and Blues offloaded Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough for £6m and Ashley Westwood to Burnley for £5m in a bid to balance the Midlands club's books.
Another side which spent was Sheffield Wednesday, adding considerable fire power to their forward line.
Jordan Rhodes joined from Middlesbrough for £10m and Sam Winnall signed from Barnsley for £500,000 and the pair will certainly add cause for concern for their fellow play-off contenders.
Norwich City were the other team with big money coming in and out in January.
The Canaries spent a cool £7m on Yanic Wildschut from Wigan Athletic, while £17.5m came into Carrow Road courtesy of the sales of Martin Olsson to Swansea (£4m) and Robbie Brady to Premier League Burnley (£11m).
Not only does this show Wagner's extreme confidence in his squad, but it shows the head coach is leading the way in getting the most out of his assets.
Town fans will be hoping the team spirit Wagner has built into his squad can show the big spenders a thing or two going into the second half of the season.
Here is the full breakdown of Town's closest rivals' January deals.
ASTON VILLA
INS
Scott Hogan - Brentford (12m)
Sam Johnstone - Manchester United (loan)
Henri Lansbury - Nottingham Forest (£3m)
James Bree - Barnsley (£3m)
Birkir Bjarnason - Basle (undisclosed)
Conor Hourihane - Barnsley (£3m)
Jacob Bedeau - Bury (£900,000)
Neil Taylor - Swansea (Swap deal with Ayew+£5m)
TOTAL: £21.9m
OUTS
Rudy Gestede - Middlesbrough (£6m)
Ross McCormack - Nottingham Forest (loan)
Pierluigi Gollini - Atalanta (loan)
Aly Cissokho - Olympiacos (loan)
Aaron Tshibola - Nottingham Forest (loan)
Ashley Westwood - Burnley (£5m)
Kevin Toner - Bradford (loan)
Jordan Ayew - Swansea (£5m+Neil Taylor)
TOTAL: £16m
BARNSLEY
INS
Gethin Jones - Everton (loan)
Matt James - Leicester (loan)
Alex Mowatt - Leeds (undisclosed)
Callum Elder - Leicester (loan)
Ryan Hedges - Swansea (undisclosed)
TOTAL: Undisclosed
OUTS
Sam Winnall - Sheffield Wednesday (£500,000)
James Bree - Aston Villa (£3m)
Conor Hourihane - Aston Villa (£3m)
Stefan Payne - Shrewsbury (loan)
TOTAL: £6.5m
BRIGHTON
INS
Fikayo Tomori - Chelsea (loan)
Chuba Akpom - Arsenal (loan)
Glenn Murray - Bournemouth (£3m)
TOTAL: £3m
OUTS
Jake Forster-Caskey - Charlton (undisclosed)
Kazenga LuaLua - QPR (loan)
Rob Hunt - Oldham (loan)
Rohan Ince - Swindon (loan)
Jesse Starkey - Swindon (undisclosed)
TOTAL: Undisclosed
DERBY
INS
Julien de Sart - Middlesbrough (loan)
David Nugent - Middlesbrough (£2.5m)
Kyle McAllister - St Mirren, (£300,000)
TOTAL: £2.8m
OUTS
Lee Grant - Stoke (£1.3m)
Callum Guy - Port Vale (loan)
Farrend Rawson - Coventry (loan)
Chris Weale (released)
Andreas Weimann - Wolves (loan)
Charles Vernam - Coventry (loan)
Jamie Hanson - Wigan (loan)
TOTAL: £1.3m
FULHAM
INS
Thanos Petsos - Werder Bremen (loan)
Gohi Cyriac - KV Oostende (loan)
TOTAL: £0
OUTS
Sean Kavanagh - Hartlepool (loan)
Cameron Burgess - Bury (loan)
Jozabed - Celta Vigo (loan)
Marek Rodak - Accrington (loan)
Stephen Humphrys - Shrewsbury (loan)
Lasse Vigen Christensen - Burton (loan)
Cauley Woodrow - Burton (loan)
Matt Smith - QPR (£1m)
TOTAL= £1m
TOWN
INS
Isaiah Brown - Chelsea (loan)
Collin Quaner -Union Berlin (£500,000)
TOTAL: £500,000
OUTS
Will Boyle - Cheltenham (free)
Ivan Paurevic (released)
Flo Bojaj - Newport (loan)
Joe Murphy - Bury (loan)
Rekeil Pyke - Colchester (loan)
Jacob Hanson - Bradford (undisclosed)
TOTAL: Undisclosed
LEEDS
INS
Pablo Hernandez - Al-Arabi (undisclosed)
Alfonso Pedraza - Villarreal (loan)
Madou Barrow - Swansea (loan)
TOTAL= Undisclosed
OUTS
Luke Murphy - Burton (loan)
Toumani Diagouraga - Ipswich (loan)
Alex Mowatt - Barnsley (undisclosed)
TOTAL: Undisclosed
NEWCASTLE
INS
N/A
TOTAL: £0
OUTS
Macaulay Gillesphey - Carlisle (loan)
Sean Longstaff - Kilmarnock (loan)
Callum Roberts - Kilmarnock (loan)
Freddie Woodman - Kilmarnock (loan)
Alex Gilliead - Bradford (loan)
Ivan Toney - Scunthorpe (loan)
Tim Krul - AZ Alkmaar (loan)
TOTAL: £0
NORWICH
INS
Mitchell Dijks - Ajax (loan)
Yanic Wildschut - Wigan (£7m)
TOTAL: £7m
OUTS
Harry Toffolo - Scunthorpe (loan)
Martin Olsson - Swansea (£4m)
Carlton Morris - Rotherham (loan)
Sergi Canos - Brentford (2.5m)
Robbie Brady - Burnley (£11m)
TOTAL: £17.5m
READING
INS
Tiago Ilori - Liverpool (£3.75m)
Adrian Popa - Steaua Bucharest (£600,000)
Jordon Mutch - Crystal Palace (loan)
Reece Oxford - West Ham (loan)
TOTAL: £4.3m
OUTS
Jake Cooper - Millwall (loan)
Niall Keown - Partick Thistle (loan)
Stuart Moore - Luton (loan)
Dominic Samuel - Ipswich (loan)
TOTAL: £0
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
INS
Jordan Rhodes - Sheff Wed (£10m)
Morgan Fox - Charlton (£700,000)
Callum McManaman - West Brom (loan)
Sam Winnall - Barnsley (£500,000)
TOTAL: £11.2m
OUTS
Sergiu Bus - Astra Giurgiu (free)
Filipe Melo - Pacos de Ferreira (loan)
Sean Clare - Accrington (loan)
Lucas Joao - Blackburn (loan)
Modou Sougou - Moreirense (loan)
Matthew Penney - Bradford (loan)
TOTAL: £0