By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town may have had a quiet January transfer window, but their Championship rivals all spent big in an attempt to climb the table.

Inflated prices and panic buys define the first month of the year, with speculation and deadline day action the talk of terraces up and down the nation.

Town head coach David Wagner is happy with his recruitment in this window, bringing in Isaiah Brown on loan from Chelsea and striker Collin Quaner - bought from Union Berlin for a measly £500,000, but some of Town's Championship rivals have spent obscene amounts of cash.

The biggest spenders in January were Aston Villa, snapping up two key players from Barnsley in Conor Hourihane (£3m) and James Bree (£3m).

Villa also got pinched influential Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury for £3m and Brentford front man Scott Hogan for £12m.

The Claret and Blues offloaded Rudy Gestede to Middlesbrough for £6m and Ashley Westwood to Burnley for £5m in a bid to balance the Midlands club's books.

Another side which spent was Sheffield Wednesday, adding considerable fire power to their forward line.

Jordan Rhodes joined from Middlesbrough for £10m and Sam Winnall signed from Barnsley for £500,000 and the pair will certainly add cause for concern for their fellow play-off contenders.

Norwich City were the other team with big money coming in and out in January.

The Canaries spent a cool £7m on Yanic Wildschut from Wigan Athletic, while £17.5m came into Carrow Road courtesy of the sales of Martin Olsson to Swansea (£4m) and Robbie Brady to Premier League Burnley (£11m).

Not only does this show Wagner's extreme confidence in his squad, but it shows the head coach is leading the way in getting the most out of his assets.

Town fans will be hoping the team spirit Wagner has built into his squad can show the big spenders a thing or two going into the second half of the season.

Here is the full breakdown of Town's closest rivals' January deals.

ASTON VILLA

INS

Scott Hogan - Brentford (12m)

Sam Johnstone - Manchester United (loan)

Henri Lansbury - Nottingham Forest (£3m)

James Bree - Barnsley (£3m)

Birkir Bjarnason - Basle (undisclosed)

Conor Hourihane - Barnsley (£3m)

Jacob Bedeau - Bury (£900,000)

Neil Taylor - Swansea (Swap deal with Ayew+£5m)

TOTAL: £21.9m

OUTS

Rudy Gestede - Middlesbrough (£6m)

Ross McCormack - Nottingham Forest (loan)

Pierluigi Gollini - Atalanta (loan)

Aly Cissokho - Olympiacos (loan)

Aaron Tshibola - Nottingham Forest (loan)

Ashley Westwood - Burnley (£5m)

Kevin Toner - Bradford (loan)

Jordan Ayew - Swansea (£5m+Neil Taylor)

TOTAL: £16m

BARNSLEY

INS

Gethin Jones - Everton (loan)

Matt James - Leicester (loan)

Alex Mowatt - Leeds (undisclosed)

Callum Elder - Leicester (loan)

Ryan Hedges - Swansea (undisclosed)

TOTAL: Undisclosed

OUTS

Sam Winnall - Sheffield Wednesday (£500,000)

James Bree - Aston Villa (£3m)

Conor Hourihane - Aston Villa (£3m)

Stefan Payne - Shrewsbury (loan)

TOTAL: £6.5m

BRIGHTON

INS

Fikayo Tomori - Chelsea (loan)

Chuba Akpom - Arsenal (loan)

Glenn Murray - Bournemouth (£3m)

TOTAL: £3m

OUTS

Jake Forster-Caskey - Charlton (undisclosed)

Kazenga LuaLua - QPR (loan)

Rob Hunt - Oldham (loan)

Rohan Ince - Swindon (loan)

Jesse Starkey - Swindon (undisclosed)

TOTAL: Undisclosed

DERBY

INS

Julien de Sart - Middlesbrough (loan)

David Nugent - Middlesbrough (£2.5m)

Kyle McAllister - St Mirren, (£300,000)

TOTAL: £2.8m

OUTS

Lee Grant - Stoke (£1.3m)

Callum Guy - Port Vale (loan)

Farrend Rawson - Coventry (loan)

Chris Weale (released)

Andreas Weimann - Wolves (loan)

Charles Vernam - Coventry (loan)

Jamie Hanson - Wigan (loan)

TOTAL: £1.3m

FULHAM

INS

Thanos Petsos - Werder Bremen (loan)

Gohi Cyriac - KV Oostende (loan)

TOTAL: £0

OUTS

Sean Kavanagh - Hartlepool (loan)

Cameron Burgess - Bury (loan)

Jozabed - Celta Vigo (loan)

Marek Rodak - Accrington (loan)

Stephen Humphrys - Shrewsbury (loan)

Lasse Vigen Christensen - Burton (loan)

Cauley Woodrow - Burton (loan)

Matt Smith - QPR (£1m)

TOTAL= £1m

TOWN

INS

Isaiah Brown - Chelsea (loan)

Collin Quaner -Union Berlin (£500,000)

TOTAL: £500,000

OUTS

Will Boyle - Cheltenham (free)

Ivan Paurevic (released)

Flo Bojaj - Newport (loan)

Joe Murphy - Bury (loan)

Rekeil Pyke - Colchester (loan)

Jacob Hanson - Bradford (undisclosed)

TOTAL: Undisclosed

LEEDS

INS

Pablo Hernandez - Al-Arabi (undisclosed)

Alfonso Pedraza - Villarreal (loan)

Madou Barrow - Swansea (loan)

TOTAL= Undisclosed

OUTS

Luke Murphy - Burton (loan)

Toumani Diagouraga - Ipswich (loan)

Alex Mowatt - Barnsley (undisclosed)

TOTAL: Undisclosed

NEWCASTLE

INS

N/A

TOTAL: £0

OUTS

Macaulay Gillesphey - Carlisle (loan)

Sean Longstaff - Kilmarnock (loan)

Callum Roberts - Kilmarnock (loan)

Freddie Woodman - Kilmarnock (loan)

Alex Gilliead - Bradford (loan)

Ivan Toney - Scunthorpe (loan)

Tim Krul - AZ Alkmaar (loan)

TOTAL: £0

NORWICH

INS

Mitchell Dijks - Ajax (loan)

Yanic Wildschut - Wigan (£7m)

TOTAL: £7m

OUTS

Harry Toffolo - Scunthorpe (loan)

Martin Olsson - Swansea (£4m)

Carlton Morris - Rotherham (loan)

Sergi Canos - Brentford (2.5m)

Robbie Brady - Burnley (£11m)

TOTAL: £17.5m

READING

INS

Tiago Ilori - Liverpool (£3.75m)

Adrian Popa - Steaua Bucharest (£600,000)

Jordon Mutch - Crystal Palace (loan)

Reece Oxford - West Ham (loan)

TOTAL: £4.3m

OUTS

Jake Cooper - Millwall (loan)

Niall Keown - Partick Thistle (loan)

Stuart Moore - Luton (loan)

Dominic Samuel - Ipswich (loan)

TOTAL: £0

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

INS

Jordan Rhodes - Sheff Wed (£10m)

Morgan Fox - Charlton (£700,000)

Callum McManaman - West Brom (loan)

Sam Winnall - Barnsley (£500,000)

TOTAL: £11.2m

OUTS

Sergiu Bus - Astra Giurgiu (free)

Filipe Melo - Pacos de Ferreira (loan)

Sean Clare - Accrington (loan)

Lucas Joao - Blackburn (loan)

Modou Sougou - Moreirense (loan)

Matthew Penney - Bradford (loan)

TOTAL: £0