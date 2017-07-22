The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some Huddersfield Town fans may be wondering who is playing at right-back for David Wagner's men during today's pre-season clash at Barnsley.

Wearing the number 12 shirt, Cavaré is a product of the RC Lens academy, making his debut for the reserve side in a 4-1 Ligue 2 home win against Auxerre in August 2013.

After making 21 league appearances for the first team over a two year period, he joined Rennes for the 2015/16 season.

However, his time at the club has been blighted by injury – suffering a severe knee injury which has limited his appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

In January of this year, it was reported by TalkSport a number of clubs were interested in signing the right-back, including Ligue 2 title challengers Reims and Blackburn Rovers.

Fact File

Born: 5 February 1995 (age 22), Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe

Height: 1.84 m

Weight: 84 kg

Number: 19 (Stade Rennais F.C. / Defender)

Current team: Stade Rennais F.C.

Position: Right-Back