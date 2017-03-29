Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the current 2016/17 season enters the final months, football clubs up and down the county will be beginning the process of identifying potential summer transfer targets.

Although there is still much to play for with many club's league status' still unconfirmed, one area to consider is the free agent market for bargain deals.

Here Steven Downes has compiled a list of current Premier League players whose contracts are coming to an end on June 1 with the list not including Under 21 players.

Arsenal: Yaya Sanogo.



Bournemouth: Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc.



Burnley: Paul Robinson, Michael Kightly, George Boyd, Joey Barton.



Chelsea: John Terry , Dominic Solanke, Alex Kiwomya, Tika Musonda.



Crystal Palace: Julian Speroni, Damien Delaney, Fraizer Campbell , Martin Kelly, Kwesi Appiah, Zeki Fryers, Mathieu Flamini, Joe Ledley, Wayne Hennessey, Hiram Boateng, Jonathan Benteke.



Everton: Arouna Kone, Conor McAleny .



Hull City: Shaun Maloney.



Leicester City: Marcin Wasilewski.



Liverpool: Lucas Leiva.



Manchester City: Gael Clichy, Yaya Toure, Willy Caballero, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas.





Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic , Michael Carrick .

Middlesbrough: Grant Leadbitter, Dimi Konstantopoulos.



Southampton: Stuart Taylor, Cuco Martina, Lloyd Isgrove, Jason McCarthy, Martin Caceres.



Stoke City: Shay Given, Glen Johnson, Phil Bardsley, Stephen Ireland, Charlie Adam, Julien Ngoy.



Sunderland: John O'Shea, Joleon Lescott , Seb Larsson, Victor Anichebe, Jan Kirchhoff, Steven Pienaar, George Honeyman, Will Buckley.



Swansea City: Gerhard Tremmel, Marvin Emnes.



Tottenham Hotspur - N/A



Watford - N/A



West Ham United: Alvaro Arbeloa, Adrian, Djair Parfitt-Williams, Jaanai Gordon.



West Bromwich Albion: Gareth McAuley, Jack Rose, Sebastien Pocognoli, Kyle Howkins, Tahvon Campbell, Kyle Edwards, Jack Fitzwater, Callam Jones, Shaun Donnellan, Andre Wright, Ethan Ross.

Which of these players, if any, would you like to see at your club?