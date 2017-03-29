Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the current 2016/17 season enters the final months, football clubs up and down the county will be beginning the process of identifying potential summer transfer targets.

Although there is still much to play for with many club's league status' still unconfirmed, one area to consider is the free agent market for bargain deals.

Here Steven Downes has compiled a list of current SkyBet Championship players whose contracts are coming to an end on June 1 with the list not including Under 21 players.

Aston Villa - Alan Hutton, Libor Kozák, Mark Bunn.

Barnsley - Marley Watkins, Josh Scowen, Aidy White, Callum Evans, Elliot Lee, Ryan Williams, Charlie Harris, Jack Cowgill.

Birmingham City - Tomasz Kuszczak, Jonathan Grounds, David Davis, Adam Legzdins, Paul Robinson, Charlee Adams, Koby Arthur, Reece Brown.

Blackburn Rovers - Jason Lowe, Danny Guthrie, Adam Henley, Hope Akpan, Wes Brown, Gordon Greer.

Brentford - Alan Judge, Florian Jozefzoon, Alan McCormack.

Brighton & Hove Albion - Dale Stephens, David Stockdale, Vegard Forren, Gaëtan Bong, Steve Sidwell, Niki Mäenpää, Christian Walton, Casper Ankergren.

Bristol City - Aaron Wilbraham.

Burton Albion - Stephen Bywater, Damien McCrory, Tom Flanagan, Marcus Harness, Ben Fox, Ben Turner, Marvin Sordell, Lloyd Dyer, John Mousinho, Lee Williamson, Jon McLaughlin, Lucas Akins, Tom Naylor, Matt Palmer.

Cardiff City - Peter Whittingham, Junior Hoilett, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Kadeem Harris, Rhys Healey.

Derby County - Darren Bent, Cyrus Christie, Chris Baird.

Fulham - Scott Parker, Jesse Joronen.

Huddersfield Town - Dean Whitehead.

Ipswich Town - Steven Taylor, Christophe Berra, Luke Chambers, Dean Gerken, Jordan Spence, Jonathan Douglas, Giles Coke, Myles Kenlock, Michael Crowe, Paul Digby,

Leeds United - Pablo Hernández, Charlie Taylor, Souleymane Doukara, Ross Turnbull.

Newcastle United - Vurnon Anita, Yoan Gouffran, Sammy Ameobi, Haris Vuckic.

Nottingham Forest - Chris Cohen, David Vaughan, Matty Fryatt, Michael Mancienne, Eric Lichaj.

Norwich City - John Ruddy, Sébastien Bassong, Youssouf Mulumbu, Ryan Bennett, Kyle Lafferty, Michael Turner, Steven Whittaker, Louis Thompson, Conor McGrandles.

Preston North End - Matthew Hudson, Jermaine Beckford, Paul Gallagher, Anders Lindegaard.

QPR - Karl Henry, Jamie Mackie, Reece Grego-Cox.

Reading - Dominic Hyam, Aaron Kuhl.

Rotherham United - Danny Ward, Richard Smallwood, Joe Mattock, Kelvin Wilson, Richard Wood, Stephen Kelly, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Sheffield Wednesday - Urby Emanuelson, Kieran Lee, Ross Wallace, José Semedo, Cameron Dawson, Joe Wildsmith.

Wigan Athletic - Jussi Jääskeläinen, David Perkins, Stephen Warnock, Craig Morgan.

Wolves - George Saville, Silvio, Mike Williamson, Jack Price.

