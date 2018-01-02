The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Leicester City on New Year's Day, with Riyad Mahrez inspiring the hosts to victory.

The Algerian winger netted the opening goal of the game with a quality volley at the back post, before finding Islam Slimani in the box for the Foxes' second.

Marc Albrighton netted the third of the game for Claude Puel's side as a fatigued Town were comfortably beaten in the second half at the King Power Stadium.

There were 31,748 fans in attendance in Leicestershire on New Year's Day, with around 3,000 Town fans making the trip on the first day of 2018.

The Town faithful were once again in full voice despite their team coming up short against the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

You can relive the atmosphere at the King Power Stadium thanks to Ben Hall of TerriersTV in the video above.