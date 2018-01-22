The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Stoke City on Saturday.

The Premier League clash was settled by Joe Allen and Mame Diouf in the second half, with Town failing to get into the match throughout.

It was a poor performance by the visitors, who now sit just one point above the Potters in the top-flight table.

Just less than 30,000 people packed into the bet365 Stadium on the day, with the majority being Stoke fans keen to see new boss Paul Lambert on the sidelines for the first time.

Around 3,100 Town fans also made the journey, with the supporters making as much noise as possible in an attempt to urge the visitors on.

You can relive the away stand atmosphere above courtesy of TerriersTV.