Huddersfield Town booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup with victory over Bolton Wanderers on a freezing afternoon at the Macron Stadium yesterday.

Rajiv Van La Parra opened the scoring for the Terriers with a flick of the boot from a yard out, before US international midfielder Danny Williams doubled the lead with a deflected strike from 30 yards out.

Derik Osede halved the deficit for the hosts, but the Trotters could not find an equaliser as Town weathered the storm to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Town were buoyed by their fantastic travelling support, who drowned out the home side's fans throughout the match - making it feel like a home tie for the Terriers.

You can relive the atmosphere created in the away section at the Macron Stadium with the video above, courtesy of Ben Hall of TerriersTV.

