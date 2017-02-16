The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town trained in front of the media on Thursday ahead of their FA Cup fifth round clash against Manchester City this weekend.

David Wagner's men host the Premier League giants for the first time since 2000, when the clubs shared the spoils at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town's focus for the season is firmly on achieving promotion to the Premier League in May, but a home FA Cup tie against City will surely tempt the head coach.

Earlier this week the boss admitted he was only looking toward the midweek tie against Rotherham, but he can now concentrate on masterminding an FA Cup giant-killing.

“Our only focus until now, all together, was on Rotherham and we were very happy to get the three points,” said Wagner.

“Now, we can start to prepare ourselves and get ready for the Cup, which is another competition, a different competition and one where we can do anything with total freedom."