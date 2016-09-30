Huddersfield Town fans are in dreamland as they see their team at the top of the Championship table after the opening 10 matches of the season.

Town have kicked off their campaign with seven wins, one draw and only two losses, leaving them on 22 points - two clear of second-placed Norwich City.

And it is hard to keep a lid on all the excitement, with some Town fans mentioning the 'P' word already and although David Wagner has repeatedly said the league table counts for nothing so early, history tells us otherwise.

Being top of the table after seven games was a good omen for Town , but remaining at the summit after 10 should bring with it a belief that the Terriers can make it to the Premier League next year.

In the 12 seasons since Division One became the Championship, eight of the teams topping the table after 10 games were promoted - a 66% record.

Newcastle in 2009/10, QPR in 2010/11 and Cardiff in 2012/13 all won the title after leading the league after the first 10 matches.

And four other teams went up automatically in second after topping the Championship after 10 games.

Sheffield United in 2005/06, Birmingham City in 2008/09, Southampton in 2011/12 and Burnley's 2013/14 team were all pipped to the title after leading the field but still secured promotion to the promised land.

Norwich also gained promotion - albeit through the playoffs - in 2014/15 and Brighton and Watford in 2015/16 and 2007/08 respectively missed out on promotion after making the playoffs after being in the same position through 10 matches.

In fact, only two sides have failed to make the top six after topping the table through 10 clashes.

Cardiff opened up their 2006/07 campaign with 23 points from a possible 30, but fell to 13th in the league after failing to keep up any sort of consistency.

Reading were the only other team to miss out on the playoffs after leading the table through the same period, finishing the 2004/05 season in seventh just three points behind eventually promoted West Ham in sixth.

With 10 of the 12 teams leading after 10 games being promoted, history gives Town a 83% chance to make the playoffs this year thanks to their unbelievable start.

An automatic promotion spot is odds on too at 66%, with Town having a 25% chance of taking top spot.

As Leicester's Premier League triumph last season reminded us, anything can happen in football.