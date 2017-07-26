Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calling all Town fans!

The Examiner is hosting a special free event to celebrate the Terriers and their historic achievements of securing their place in the world's richest league.

And we'd like you to come join us!

Ahead of David Wagner and the team kicking off their debut in the Premier League, the Examiner sports newsroom is going out to a live audience to give you the opportunity to meet some of our writers as well as legends from Huddersfield Town, to discuss the exciting season ahead.

Sports editor Mel Booth will be joined on the panel by writers Blake Welton and Rory Benson as well as former Town captain and promotion winner Rob Edwards alongside 200-game midfielder Kieran O’Regan. The debate will be chaired by match day announcer Paul Ramsden.

To register for free tickets click here .

They will discuss a number of issues including new signings, the pre-season fixtures and tour to Austria, the opening fixtures and that run-in!

The event will be held on Tuesday 8 August at PPG Canalside, 509 Leeds Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1JY from 7:30pm until 9pm.

All attendees will be entered into a draw to win 2 VIP tickets to a HTAFC match or a signed T-shirt.

To register for free tickets click here

Spaces are limited and tickets are issued on a first come, first served basis. The event will start at 7.30pm prompt.

Have a question for our panel? Let us know by using the hashtag #askexaminerlive