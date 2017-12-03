Your team needs you now more than ever

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton yesterday in Sam Allardyce's first game in the Goodison Park hotseat.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got the goals for the Toffees, who inflicted a sixth away defeat in a row on the dejected Terriers.

Town dominated the first half but looked blunt in front of goal, and have now failed to score in 10 hours and 42 minutes of football on the road.

Here Rory Benson looks at what he learned from yesterday's loss.

Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Poor away form continues as the Toffees tame the Terriers

Kasey Palmer needs time

The Chelsea loanee didn't quite have the immediate impact everyone was hoping for when he took to the field for the second half at Goodison Park, but it's important to remember that he has been out for more than three months with his hamstring injury.

Although he may now be fully fit, Palmer needs first-team minutes to get back up to speed and may not produce on his highest level until that point.

It's important for fans to have patience with him – and the rest of the team – as they look to click back into their top gear and try to create more chances.

Losing run and goal drought making Huddersfield Town fans restless for signings in January transfer window

January is becoming more important by the game

The January transfer window was always going to be crucial for Town, but if they can't turn their form around by then it takes on extra significance.

Another number 10 will likely need to be brought in – not a cheap position to fill – with Palmer an injury concern and Abdelhamid Sabiri out of the first-team picture, while fans would also feel more comfortable with a third striker in the ranks.

Whether David Wagner and Dean Hoyle will sanction such purchases is another matter, but more creativity needs to be injected into the Town squad.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Don't blow the early-season run

Town are still outside the relegation zone with five points separating them from 18th-placed Crystal Palace.

The Eagles however have not lost in four, whereas Town have now lost four in a row.

Town need to turn their recent run of poor form around to keep the distance between themselves and the bottom three, or else they are in danger of blowing the early lead they built for themselves with their exceptional start to the season.

A home match against another newly-promoted side is next on the agenda and Town need to capitalise.

The Brighton match is a must-win

Had Town picked up a victory against Everton, the Brighton match next weekend would have lost some significance, but with Town faltering to three losses on the spin, the Seagulls clash is now a must-win.

A win would stop Town's slump and continue their strong home record, and likely take them above Brighton and into the top half of the table.

Not only would it bring Town some much-needed confidence, but it would knock Chris Hughton's men and could be a crucial three points come May, with both sides expected to be flirting with the bottom three places.

Your team needs you now more than ever

Although Town's players will be on the pitch next Saturday , it is the 12th man who could make all the difference against the Seagulls.

The John Smith's Stadium has been a cauldron all year, with opposition teams feeling the heat in West Yorkshire because of your support.

Give it your all again this weekend and drag your Terriers towards Premier League survival by creating the most electric atmosphere of the season so far.