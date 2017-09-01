Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield YMCA have four players on debut for their tough trip to West Hartlepool in North I East.

Ed Black, Josh Crickmay, Tom Clough and Dom Horn are all in the starting line-up alongside player-coach Mick Piper.

And YM are delighted to have James Bell back on the bench for the first time in 18 months following shoulder reconstruction surgery.

“We have a tough start with trips to West Hartlepool and West Leeds, but the strength of the club is that we are putting out three strong teams tomorrow and wouldn’t be far off fielding a fourth,” said head of rugby Damon Scholes.

“The squad is looking a lot stronger than last year, even though we have a handful of players still away on holiday, so we are all optimistic about how things will unfold.

“Yes, it’s a tough start because West Hartlepool missed out only in the final match of last season, having topped the division for a lot of the time, but we are all looking forward to getting back into the league challenge.”

YM’s second XV face Sandal at Laund Hill (3pm) while the third XV travel to Wortley.

YMCA: Crickmay, Hill, S Dyke, Housley, Black, Tindall, Hodge, Lumb, Bradley, Piper, Bulloch, Horn, Clough, Morton, Fletcher. Replacements: Bell, Scholes, Watson.