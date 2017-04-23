Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opener Gharib Nawaz scored his second successive Drakes Premiership century as Hoylandswaine continued their powerful start.

After hitting 140 in their opening-day victory against newly-promoted Moorlands , Nawaz hit 109 in Swaine’s eight-wicket victory over Skelmanthorpe.

The visitors were bowled out for 215 at Haigh Lane, Gurman Randawa taking three for 44, with Aizaz Khan hitting 56 and Ibrar Younas scoring 47 and Josh Ingham 30 at numbers eight and nine in the order.

It was never going to be enough to stop Swaine with Nawaz again in imperious form and SP Singh finishing 75 not out, and they reached the target on 219-2 in 32.2 overs.

Champions Delph were indebted to a century from opener Mosun Hussain in their home win over Honley, who picked up two points chasing 256-6 by reaching 233 in reply.

Former Yorkshire Academy player Hussain anchored the home knock with 105 while Delph’s other main contributors came in the middle order, Shakir Muhammad hitting 54 and Luke Hargreaves a rapid 40 not out.

Honley were in trouble at 47-4 in 15 in reply, but Lewis Kenworthy hit 43 and Danny Howard batted superbly for 97 and, when he was out, the visitors were within striking distance, but Arron Lilley bowled Tommy Woodhead to wrap up the win for Delph.

Promoted Thongsbridge scored a second successive win on their return to the top flight with a fine five-wicket success at Golcar.

The home side were bowled out for 144 with Tom Raven-Hill and South African Philip Visser taking three for 53 and three for 33 respectively. Dan Woodhead with 39 was the best of the Golcar batsmen.

Thongsbridge were then guided to victory by an excellent 78 not out from opener Ben Raven-Hill, reaching 150-5 with nine overs to spare.

Scholes won a cracking match at Shepley, scoring a five wicket success with seven balls left after dismissing the home side for 197.

Overseas Brenton Thompson hit 38 on debut for Shepley while Nadim Hussain hit 52.

Scholes made a measured start in reply with Alex Clegg getting 21 and, at drinks, they needed 133 to win from 25 overs.

Tom Chadwick batted excellently to push them closer before departing on exactly 50, and it was left to Kiwi Callum Hill to get Scholes home with 44 not out in an enthralling finish.

Youngster Siraj Sajid took Kirkburton to victory at Barkisland with an unbeaten 58 off 74 balls including four fours and a six, as they chased down 215-6 with an over to spare.

Jake Finch had set Barkisland on their way with 54 off 78 balls, including six fours and three sixes, while skipper Darren Robinson boosted them with 66 not out, his 50 coming in 100 deliveries. He eventually finished with four fours and four sixes and batted for 101 minutes.

In the Jedi Sports Championship, Jack Pearson was the hero for Rastrick as they won at Holmfirth.

Rastrick totalled 245 with 72 from Bradley Birkhead and 50 from Faisal Javed, Max Gummerson the best of the Holmfirth bowlers with four for 66.

Holmfirth made a solid effort to chase with opener Matt Gummerson hitting 79, but their hopes were wrecked by Jack Pearson, who finished with seven for 67 off 14.

In the Cedar Court Conference, there were seven-wicket hauls for Ashley Littlewood of Cumberworth – who took seven for 29 in their win over Almondbury – and for Paul Goodman of Denby, who had seven for 45 but lost against Hall Bower.