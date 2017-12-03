Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In a thriller at Lockwood Park, the metronomic goalkicking of fly half Harry Davey kept the scoreboard ticking as spirited Huddersfield earned their fourth straight win 32-30 against Sedgley Park.

The team made a lively start and the first of Davey’s six penalties gave them the lead on four minutes.

Two minutes later they were overtaken when Tigers hooker Dann Maher touched down after a well-constructed drive from a 5m line out.

The conversion by Steve Collins added two more points.

Throughout the match the Tigers backs handled and passed the ball beautifully but, when Davey intercepted one of their threatening attacks inside his own 22, he outpaced his pursuers to score a converted try and Field were back in front.

Tigers attacking flair did deliver further tries on 28 and 38 minutes but, in between, good spells of pressure from the home team yielded penalties which Davey landed clinically to keep his side ahead.

Winger Jamie Harrison got the first, touching down in goal following a well crafted cross field punt, with Maher adding his second on the right flank.

Huddersfield looked to have weathered the Tigers threat when they were awarded a penalty close to their line but were made to pay when full back Lewis Workman failed to find touch with his kick.

Tigers ran the ball back with interest to set up a line out and try three was the result.

In first-half stoppage time Huddersfield flanker Lewis Bradley received a yellow card but when Tigers kicked touch in goal from the resulting penalty, they missed a golden opportunity to take a lead into the break.

Huddersfield went further ahead when Davey landed another penalty after half time, but a full house of drop goal, try, conversion and penalty in a tidy 12-minute spell by Tigers looked to have taken the game their way.

Collins was the scorer of the three kicks with the drop goal being a particularly classy effort after the Huddersfield defence had halted the Tigers forward momentum.

Andy Riley scored the try after a neat offload from lock James Lloyd, who breached the Huddersfield line with a dummy and powerful break.

The home side produced a spirited and determined response with Ben Morrill setting the comeback in motion with a blistering break which rocked the visitors back.

Workman almost crossed having cut a nice running line in a subsequent phase, but Tigers had offended in their efforts to keep Huddersfield at bay and Davey narrowed the gap with another flawless kick.

With five minutes remaining Field looked to have missed a final chance to steal the game when they kicked touch in goal from a penalty.

However they regained possession from the 22 drop out and retained and recycled the ball well with both Jonny West, who had taken over at fly half, and Davey turning nicely out of tackles to get close.

Eventually, with time almost up, No8 Richard Piper drove over for a try which Davey converted to create a two-point lead.

However the drama wasn’t over.

From the re-start Tigers worked the ball into the Huddersfield 22 and Field had to mount a final rearguard action in a prolonged stoppage-time spell.

Eventually possession was regained and the ball hoofed off the park by Joel Hinchliffe to seal victory.

“This was an outstanding game played between two good teams,” said head coach Gareth Lewis.

“It resembled a boxing match at times and both sides traded blows for the full 80 minutes.

“I have nothing but admiration for the team.

“We showed fantastic resilience to stay in the game when eight points down and deserved the win.”

It was a fifth successive home win for Field and Lewis added: “Lockwood Park under the lights is always a pretty special atmosphere and the lads got fantastic backing once again from the home support.

“Everyone connected with the club played their part in this one.”